'I could be the first deaf PM'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

British Sign Language: GCSE victory for 12-year-old campaigner

Daniel Jillings, 12, has won a victory in his fight to have British Sign Language introduced as a GCSE.

He told BBC Look East's Stuart White just what getting the qualification would mean to him.

  • 02 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Signed Three Lions moves Baddiel to tears