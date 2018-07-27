Weather extremes captured on camera
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Weather extremes in Bury St Edmunds captured by camera

A woman has captured the different weather extremes in her hometown just months apart.

Zoe Cadwell took the snow pictures in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, when her train was cancelled in February. She returned to the same locations during the heatwave to see how they had changed.

  • 27 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Why is it so hot at the moment?