How to cool down a hot pig

Pigs cool down in hot weather with cool showers
Alison, a four-year-old saddleback, is keeping cool in the hot weather with regular showers.
She's one of 20 pigs being hosed down with water at Easton Farm Park, near Woodbridge, Suffolk.
23 Jul 2018
