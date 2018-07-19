Lessons take off in helicopter classroom
Ipswich school converts a helicopter into a classroom

A school has turned a military helicopter into a classroom.

Ben Connor, the site manager at Hillside Primary School in Ipswich, came up with the idea after watching a television programme.

It has taken more than a year to convert the Lynx helicopter into a learning space.

