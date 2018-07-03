Town transformed into period drama set
Bury St Edmunds turned into 'David Copperfield movie' scene

A town centre has been turned into a period drama set, with crews shooting a new film based on a Charles Dickens novel.

Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, has been awash with top hats, tails and long dresses for the movie The Personal History of David Copperfield, being released next year.

