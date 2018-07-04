Cafe uses takeaway mugs to ditch plastic
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ipswich coffee shop uses takeaway mugs to ditch plastic

A cafe is trying to cut its plastic waste by using donated mugs and cups to serve takeaway hot drinks.

The scheme at the Ipswich cafe means customers can take the free mugs away, return them later or just keep them.

  • 04 Jul 2018
Go to next video: The café staffed by disabled people