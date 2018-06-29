Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ipswich and Colchester hospitals boss Nick Hulme walks from coast to coast in memory of his wife
The chief executive of Ipswich and Colchester hospitals is fulfilling a pledge to his late wife by walking across England.
Shortly before her death from breast cancer in January, Annette Hulme made her husband Nick promise he would complete the Coast to Coast Walk, a trip they had planned to make together.
He is walking in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice and a specialist unit at Ipswich Hospital.
-
29 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-44664292/ipswich-and-colchester-hospitals-boss-nick-hulme-walks-from-coast-to-coast-in-memory-of-his-wifeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window