Mum starts campaign after teen stabbing

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens death: Anti-knife campaign begins
A campaign group has been set up by a mother concerned about knife crime after a teenager was fatally stabbed.
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, died in hospital after he was attacked in Packard Avenue in Ipswich on 2 June.
Roxanne Chudleigh and her friends have distributed 6,500 leaflets on the Nacton estate to warn about the dangers of carrying knives.
27 Jun 2018
