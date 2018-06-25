New Ipswich manager meets players
Paul Hurst leads first Ipswich Town training session

Paul Hurst has led his first training session as manager of Ipswich Town.

The former Shrewsbury Town boss had a close-up look at the players he inherited from Mick McCarthy, following their summer break.

