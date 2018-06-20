Stabbed teenager 'had no choice'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Aunt says teenager 'had no choice' over gang activity
The aunt of stabbed Suffolk teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, who died as the result of a single stab wound, said her nephew "never had a choice" over getting involved in gang activity.
The 17-year-old "had to do as he was told", Sinead Brown said.
-
20 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-44555840/tavis-spencer-aitkens-aunt-says-teenager-had-no-choice-over-gang-activityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window