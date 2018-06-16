House in the Clouds 'home to fairies'

Video

A landmark building on the Suffolk coast is said to be home to more than 30 fairies.

The House in the Clouds, in Thorpeness, was built in 1923 and was designed to cover up a water tower.

Sylvia Le Comber is listed as its official owner, but she says the home really belongs to its resident fairies, who continue to fuel the imagination of young guests.

The house is being featured as part of BBC Radio Suffolk's celebrations for the second Suffolk Day, on 21 June.