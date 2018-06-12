Fire crews tackle market town blaze
Fire crews tackle Halesworth blaze

About 10 fire crews tackled a market town blaze on Monday.

The fire in Halesworth, Suffolk, spread to two neighbouring buildings and caused a roof to collapse.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said no-one had been injured.

