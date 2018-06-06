Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bury St Edmunds rickshaws aim to tackle loneliness
A rickshaw service is launching in Bury St Edmunds, offering people with mobility issues or social isolation the chance to get out and about.
Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw offers free rides around the town.
David Nicholl, 78, has Alzheimer's and attends Gatehouse day centre in the town once a week. He says getting out "makes life worth living".
-
06 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-44363028/bury-st-edmunds-rickshaws-aim-to-tackle-lonelinessRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window