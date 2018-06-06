Rickshaws aim to tackle loneliness
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bury St Edmunds rickshaws aim to tackle loneliness

A rickshaw service is launching in Bury St Edmunds, offering people with mobility issues or social isolation the chance to get out and about.

Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw offers free rides around the town.

David Nicholl, 78, has Alzheimer's and attends Gatehouse day centre in the town once a week. He says getting out "makes life worth living".

  • 06 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Painting over loneliness