First steps for Suffolk Punch foal
Easton Farm Park welcomes birth of Suffolk Punch foal

A rare Suffolk Punch foal has been born at Easton Farm Park in the county.

The "gentle giant" breed once played a large role in the shaping of Suffolk's rural landscape, and about 500 are currently registered in the UK.

  • 21 May 2018
