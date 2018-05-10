Historic lido's heyday captured on film
Video

Broomhill lido: Ipswich pool's heyday captured on film

Previously unseen film of an outdoor swimming pool shows how popular it used to be.

In its heyday in the 1960s, Broomhill lido in Ipswich attracted up to 2,000 people a day.

It was closed in 2002 but is due to open again in 2020 thanks to a campaign to save it with a £6.5m restoration project.

