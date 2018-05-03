'Hollywood comes to Halesworth'

Media player
'Hollywood in Halesworth' for Beatles-inspired film
A Suffolk town has provided the backdrop for a new "Beatles-inspired" film from director Danny Boyle and writer Richard Curtis.
Halesworth is one of a number of locations chosen to feature in the movie, which is due to be released in September 2019.
03 May 2018
