'Hollywood comes to Halesworth'
'Hollywood in Halesworth' for Beatles-inspired film

A Suffolk town has provided the backdrop for a new "Beatles-inspired" film from director Danny Boyle and writer Richard Curtis.

Halesworth is one of a number of locations chosen to feature in the movie, which is due to be released in September 2019.

  • 03 May 2018
