Woman's plea over snow-hit blood stocks
A woman who underwent a 13-hour operation to remove a brain tumour has urged people to help replenish blood stocks depleted by recent snow storms.

Beth Cobbold, 21, from Ipswich, said she would not be alive without blood donations.

  • 10 Mar 2018
