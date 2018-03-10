Woman's plea over snow-hit blood stocks

Media player
Tumour patient's donor plea over snow-hit blood stocks
A woman who underwent a 13-hour operation to remove a brain tumour has urged people to help replenish blood stocks depleted by recent snow storms.
Beth Cobbold, 21, from Ipswich, said she would not be alive without blood donations.
10 Mar 2018
