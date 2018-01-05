Corrie Mckeague's mother shares video

Media player
Corrie Mckeague video shared 'to make people smile'
A video clip of missing airman Corrie Mckeague laughing and ice-skating with friends has been shared on social media by his mother.
Nicola Urquhart said she hoped it would make people smile and see "why I will do all I possibly can to find Corrie".
The 23-year-old RAF gunner was last seen on a night out in Suffolk in September 2016.
05 Jan 2018
