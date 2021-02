A Grade II-listed 1930s lido is set to reopen after being awarded lottery funding.

The £3.4m Heritage Lottery Fund will be used towards the £6.5m restoration of Broomhill swimming pool in Ipswich.

The pool has been closed since 2002 but is set to reopen in 2020. The rest of the money will be put in by Ipswich Borough Council and operator Fusion Lifestyle.