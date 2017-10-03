Outdoor classroom 'captivates' children

Video

Children have been given the chance to "absorb the wonders" of their natural surroundings during lessons with the creation of a bespoke outdoor classroom.

South Lee School in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, has created the space for subjects including art and music.

Woodland Lodge has been a long-term dream for the school's head of early years, Julie Last.

She said: "It [the classroom] has enhanced our tantalising, beautiful outside environment, captivating our children almost instantaneously."