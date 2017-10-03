Outdoor classroom 'captivates' children

Media player
Bury St Edmunds school 'enhances' learning with outdoor classroom
Children have been given the chance to "absorb the wonders" of their natural surroundings during lessons with the creation of a bespoke outdoor classroom.
South Lee School in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, has created the space for subjects including art and music.
Woodland Lodge has been a long-term dream for the school's head of early years, Julie Last.
She said: "It [the classroom] has enhanced our tantalising, beautiful outside environment, captivating our children almost instantaneously."
03 Oct 2017
