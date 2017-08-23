Family remember their 'hero' 10 years on

Media player
Aaron McClure remembered 10 years after death in Afghanistan
The family of a teenage solider who was killed by an American bomb 10 years ago have said they will never forget their "hero".
Aaron McClure, 19, from Ipswich, died in "friendly fire" in Afghanistan on 23 August, 2007.
23 Aug 2017
