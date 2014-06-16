Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Woman wins Aldeburgh Golf Club witch hunt case
A golf club unfairly dismissed a staff member, an employment tribunal has found.
Aldeburgh Golf Club in Suffolk was criticised by employment judge Robin Postle for conducting a "witch hunt" against employee Margaret Chadwick.
Mrs Chadwick, of Laxfield, is to receive £50,000 from the club.
The golf club said it had "acted in good faith" in fighting the case.
-
16 Jun 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-27871646/woman-wins-aldeburgh-golf-club-witch-hunt-caseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window