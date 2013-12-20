Video

A memorial has been unveiled to the six people who died in a ferry disaster off the Suffolk coast 31 years ago.

The European Gateway, which had 70 people on board, was leaving the Port of Felixstowe when she was involved in a collision with a cargo ferry on 19 December 1992.

The Townsend Thoresen ship was left lying on a sandbank about a mile out of port and was refloated in 1983.

Survivors of the disaster were at the unveiling of the memorial stone in Felixstowe.