Media player
Video
Felixstowe memorial to European Gateway disaster victims
A memorial has been unveiled to the six people who died in a ferry disaster off the Suffolk coast 31 years ago.
The European Gateway, which had 70 people on board, was leaving the Port of Felixstowe when she was involved in a collision with a cargo ferry on 19 December 1992.
The Townsend Thoresen ship was left lying on a sandbank about a mile out of port and was refloated in 1983.
Survivors of the disaster were at the unveiling of the memorial stone in Felixstowe.
20 Dec 2013
