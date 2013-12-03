Media player
Dancing Rain: Mare in foal to Frankel fetches £4.2m
A mare carrying the foal of the world's top racehorse Frankel has sold for £4.2m at a Tattersalls auction in Newmarket.
Dancing Rain and her unborn foal, due in February, were bought by Sheikh Mohammed, the ruler of Dubai.
Bidding began at £2m and rose rapidly.
Sheikh Mohammed's bloodstock adviser compared the mare to a good striker in football. John Ferguson said: "For racing on the flat against the best studs in the world, you've got to have good kit, and she was good kit."
Tom Williams reports.
03 Dec 2013
