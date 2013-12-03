Video

A mare carrying the foal of the world's top racehorse Frankel has sold for £4.2m at a Tattersalls auction in Newmarket.

Dancing Rain and her unborn foal, due in February, were bought by Sheikh Mohammed, the ruler of Dubai.

Bidding began at £2m and rose rapidly.

Sheikh Mohammed's bloodstock adviser compared the mare to a good striker in football. John Ferguson said: "For racing on the flat against the best studs in the world, you've got to have good kit, and she was good kit."

Tom Williams reports.