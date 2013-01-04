Paul Mason after losing 46 stone
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Surgery hope as 'world's fattest man' sheds 46 stone

A Suffolk man once labelled the world's fattest said he is desperate for surgery to remove excess skin after losing 46 (292kg) of his 70 stone (444kg).

Paul Mason, 52, from Ipswich in Suffolk, was fitted with a gastric band two years ago to help him lose weight.

He thinks his extra skin weighs six (38kg) of his current 24 (152kg) stone.

  • 04 Jan 2013