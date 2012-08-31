Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Teenager sleeps outdoors for a year to help charity
A 15-year-old has clocked up 365 nights in a hammock to raise money for a charity that helped to save his sister's life after a horse riding accident.
Rob Challinor slept out in all weathers at the family home at Exning in Suffolk in aid of Magpas, the emergency medical charity.
-
31 Aug 2012
