Rob Challinor
Teenager sleeps outdoors for a year to help charity

A 15-year-old has clocked up 365 nights in a hammock to raise money for a charity that helped to save his sister's life after a horse riding accident.

Rob Challinor slept out in all weathers at the family home at Exning in Suffolk in aid of Magpas, the emergency medical charity.

  • 31 Aug 2012