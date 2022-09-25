DJ Fatboy Slim has sent a video message to a "rave" at a hospice for a patient who could not go to Ibiza, after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Wen Lam, 43, from Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, is at St Giles Hospice receiving pain management and end-of-life care.

Mr Lam, who worked at Toyota, was diagnosed just weeks before he had planned to visit Ibiza with a friend.

Volunteers and staff at the hospice created a rave of his own there and reached out to Norman Cook, AKA Fatboy Slim.