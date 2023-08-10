The birth of a second baby beaver has been confirmed at Trentham Gardens in Staffordshire.

Wildlife rangers welcomed one kit in July, but have now discovered a second while studying camera footage.

Staff from the Trentham Estate said it was the first time in 400 years baby beavers have been born in the county.

Ranger Harvey Tweats, said: “The baby kits appear fit and healthy, and it is incredible news for the estate and Staffordshire as a whole.”