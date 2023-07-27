This is the moment a mother, who caused the death of her five-month-old baby girl, told a 999 operator her daughter was not breathing.

Ava Mae Collard suffered "heinous" injuries and was subjected to repeated cannabis exposure by her parents, Stafford Crown Court heard during their trial.

Rebecca Grocott, 27, of Stone, was jailed for eight years and her father Joshua Collard, 30, of Stafford, for 11 years.

Both were found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child, causing or allowing serious physical harm to a child and two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a child through assault, ill-treatment, neglect or abandonment.

Speaking after the sentencing, Det Insp Ian Pickstock from Staffordshire Police, said: "It doesn't get much worse than this."