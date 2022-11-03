A killer who murdered two women in the 1990s taunted a boy while he abused him, a judge has said.

Alun Kyte, 58, who is already serving a life sentence for murdering two women in the 1990s, was found guilty of raping and sexually abusing a boy in the late 1980s.

It started when he was just nine years old and spanned about five years, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Passing sentence on Thursday, Judge Nirmal Shant KC told Kyte he had picked up his young victim by the throat and taunted him as he struggled to breathe.

He was sentenced to at least 10 years and eight months.