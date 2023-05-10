A man from the UK who witnessed a mass shooting at a Texas shopping centre has described the moments he and his family hid from a gunman.

Abu Akther, of Stoke-on-Trent, was caught up in the panic when a man opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets site on Saturday.

Eight people, including three children, were killed in the attack.

Mr Akther and his family were visiting relatives in the US and had been shopping at the centre's H&M store when he described hearing "loud pop pop noises".

