Potters in Staffordshire have said they are honoured to produce souvenirs to commemorative the coronation of King Charles.

The region's ceramics industry has created pieces such as tankards, bells and trinket boxes, for royal events for centuries.

It is hoped the event will provide a boost for the sector which is struggling with high energy prices.

"[It's] something that I'll remember for the rest of my life," said Moorcroft designer Emma Bossons.