A family of beavers has been released on an estate in Staffordshire in one of the largest enclosures in the UK.

Trentham Gardens, near Stoke-on-Trent, has welcomed the native British species to help improve the biodiversity of the Grade-II listed gardens.

Beavers were hunted to extinction in England and the project aims to conserve the species.

It is believed to be the first time the aquatic rodent has swum in the region for more than 400 years.