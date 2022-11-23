Residents at a care home in Staffordshire have been visited by a pair of alpacas as part of a therapy session.

Teddy and Carlos went to Shoemaker Place Care Home in Stone.

Residents stroked, fed and interacted with the animals from Knightley Alp aca Trekking.

Managers said they believed everyone benefitted from the visit, especially the residents with dementia, because of the calming nature of the alpacas.

Video journalists: Christopher Steers & Ruby Mullock