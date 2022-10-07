A gymnast with a disability is aiming to break down barriers in her sport and hoping to qualify for a chance to retain her national school championship title.

Hannah Louise, 18, who has hypermobile joints caused by Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, took up disability acrobatic gymnastics four years ago.

The teenager, from Staffordshire, is competing in a regional qualifier in Fenton Manor on Saturday.

Having Ehlers-Danlos means her joints dislocate easily, she has chronic pain and fatigue and uses a wheelchair because she cannot walk long distances.

She said her club was a great place to go to "get on with [the gymnastics] like everyone else does".

Video journalists: Christopher Steers, Scarlett Hutton and Tom Sylvester