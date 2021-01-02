A metal detectorist, who only took up the hobby last year, has discovered a collection of coins that he hopes will be officially declared as treasure.

Sam Egerton, from Uttoxeter, found the 16 silver coins from the Elizabethan era in a Staffordshire farmer's field.

He has now declared the coins to the finds liaison officer for the county.

He hopes his find will also inspire more young people take up the hobby.

