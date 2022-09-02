A pub that has only been running for five years has won the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) national pub of the year award.

The Tamworth Tap, in the shadow of Tamworth Castle in Staffordshire, started life as a high street micro brewery.

Such was the popularity of the brewery that its monthly pop-up shop became a full-time pub run by George and Louise Greenaway - the first West Midlands winner of the award for 23 years.

Camra awards director Laura Emson said: “The Tamworth Tap shows what passion and creativity can achieve in a short space of time with great beer backing up a wide range of activities in a friendly atmosphere."

Runners-up in the competition were the Station House in Durham, the Horse & Jockey in Stapleford and the King’s Head in Norwich.

Previous West Midlands winners are the Great Western in Wolverhampton (1991); Three Kings, Hanley Castle (1993); Coalbrookdale Inn, Telford (1995); and The Rising Sun, Tipton (1999).

A film by John Bray