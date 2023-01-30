Crewe gymnastics club raises cash to help struggling parents
A gymnastics club is helping out parents struggling to pay for their children to continue the sport in the cost of living crisis.
LS Gymnastics, a not-for-profit club in Crewe, Cheshire, was set up four years ago.
Owner Candy Lakin said a number of parents in recent months told her they could not afford the cost.
The club raised money from public donations and businesses to cut fees for those children.
A film by video journalist Jennie Aitken