Danielle Hughes, 39, was a season ticket holder at Stoke City for 18 years. But she never felt comfortable in her own skin.

Inspired by the Lionesses' success in the Euros, she visited the Bet365 Stadium for the first time as a transgender woman to watch them play.

Danielle said she felt more accepted because of the culture in the women's game.

What she was not expecting was a 10-goal thriller.

Video Journalist: Jennie Aitken