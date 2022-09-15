Hand-painted commemorative mugs marking the death of the Queen have been produced by pottery firm Emma Bridgewater.

The Stoke-on-Trent based company said it would produce an initial 5,000 after strong interest from customers and collectors.

Decorator Rachel Matthews said it felt "very special" to be working on the mugs after "such an emotional week".

Pottery firms in the city have a long history of producing Royal-themed souvenirs, from the Queen's coronation through to Royal weddings, births and Jubilees.