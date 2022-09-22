A farm has converted old stables into units for small businesses in the hope it will help protect it from closure during the cost of living crisis.

Vanessa Brown runs Craythorne Farm, near Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire and started the conversions when people approached her to suggest using them for shops.

The site now hosts firms including a wool shop, hairdressers and a farm shop.

Ms Brown said their support means "I think we can survive, hopefully".

On Wednesday, the government announced extra measures that would see predicted bills for businesses, charities and other groups halved for the next six months.