A funeral director, who has set up her own business, says she was advised against going into the profession with it being described as a "man's job", with "too much heavy lifting."

Isobel Whittaker, 24, from Stone, Staffordshire, started working in the industry aged 17 after looking for a profession where she could help look after people.

“To help someone at the worst time in their life, and to take just a tiny bit of stress away from them - it’s what I live for,” she said.

The National Society of Allied and Independent Funeral Directors said the profession had made "significant strides in improving equality in recent decades," but acknowledged there was more to do.

