A mother whose seven-year-old son has complex learning difficulties said the rising cost of living was "really worrying".

Joanne Hughes looks after Ben at their home in Cheslyn Hay, Staffordshire, and admits "times are really tough".

She makes use of local play groups who put on free activities but is worried how much her energy bill will rise.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has said households will receive some help this winter.

Video journalist: Ben Godfrey.