A cycling club that specialises in mountain biking says it hopes the Commonwealth Games in the Midlands will "spark interest" in the sport.

Cannock Chase in Staffordshire hosted mountain biking events for the Birmingham 2022 Games on Wednesday.

Stafford Road Club in the town provides sessions costing just £2 for enthusiasts like 11-year-old Harry.

The youngster said without the group he did not think he would be able to compete in races.

Harry is supported by his 17-year-old brother, Jack, who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy.