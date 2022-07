A man has carried a fridge on his back, as he walked up Snowdon to raise awareness of mental health issues.

Ex-serviceman Michael Copeland, from Stafford, has raised more than £4,000 for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

The fridge, he said, represented the "burden mental health can have on us".

Speaking to BBC Radio Stoke, Mr Copeland said: "It was amazing the amount of people that came out and supported.”