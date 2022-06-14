Hundreds of water voles have been released at a country estate to boost the population of the endangered animal.

The aim of the project at Staffordshire's Trentham Estate is to bring the animals back from the brink of extinction in the county.

The animals have declined in numbers partly due to loss of habitat and the introduction of predators such as American mink.

They will be kept in pens for five days before burrowing their own nests ahead of their breeding season.