Footage of a man driving a van with a mobile phone in one hand and drink in the other has been issued by National Highways.

It was filmed by police officers in an unmarked lorry on the A500 in Staffordshire.

The driver is also seen talking on his phone and looking at his sat-nav as he travels along the road in Stoke-on-Trent.

National Highways said more covert filming would be taking place on the M6 between 13 and 19 June.