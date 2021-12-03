Protesters have clashed with security officers during an eviction of a camp opposing HS2 in Staffordshire.

About 40 people have been living at the site just off the A51, near Swynnerton, for about a year, demonstrating against plans to cut down woods for the line.

Dozens of security staff have been brought in to "safely remove" the protesters, about 10 of whom say they have locked themselves inside the site.

HS2 said it would create a new wildlife habitat, but campaigners say felling ancient trees is not justified.