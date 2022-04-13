Some business owners in Stafford say their costs have tripled, with huge price rises for energy and materials.

As the cost of living continues to go up, owners of shops on a small parade in Weeping Cross say they do not want to pass on price hikes to their customers, but they are worried about the future.

John Evans, owner of the Weeping Cross Fish Bar, has built up his award-winning business over the last 20 years.

"There's a 200, 300% cost increase and you don't see that on the prices," he said.

UK inflation has risen to 7% - the highest rate it has been for 30 years.