A large fire at an animal feed factory in a suburb of Burton-upon-Trent has closed roads and disrupted rail services.

Firefighters from five stations were called to Rumenco on Derby Road at 07:40 BST following reports of a plume of smoke.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze covered an area of 30m by 30m (98ft by 98ft) and part of Derby Road had been closed.

There are no reports of people being hurt and all staff were accounted for.

Staffordshire Police said all staff had been accounted for.